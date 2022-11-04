WATCH: Baseball Fan Yells At MLB Commissioner With Most Upvoted Comment On Reddit Thread

A baseball fan was seated in the luxury suite next to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, who thought he could give the commissioner some advice.

Manfred was in attendance for game five of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Thursday night. A fan seated next to the commissioner’s suite wrote on Reddit that he could get Manfred’s attention.

The Astros beat the Phillies 3-2 in game five and now have three games to two lead in the series.

“I’m in the box next to Rob Manfred at the World Series tonight. I’ll scream the top comment at him tonight.”

The top comment with the most upvotes was by a Reddit user with the name CashTheTurtle, with a New York Mets logo next to the name.

“YOU’LL GET THE YOUTH BY ENDING THE BLACK OUTS. DUMBASS,” the comment read.

The fan stuck to his word and screamed at Manfred as he filmed the commissioner’s reaction.

“Hey Rob, if you want the youth, end the blackouts, dumbass!” the man yelled.

Someone on @baseballreddit was seated near MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at tonight's World Series game, and agreed to scream the top comment from the thread at him. They delivered. pic.twitter.com/owowQzVTAL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 4, 2022

Manfred did not react to the shout, but the man next to him had a smirk on his face after he heard the fan yell in their direction.

“Our number one business priority right now is reach,” Manfred told ESPN in June. “Believe me; we hate blackouts as much as fans do.”

