WATCH: CBS Radio Producer Laughs So Hard He Poops His Pants Live On Air

DA Show producer Shaun Morash had an unfortunate accident on live air: he laughed so hard he apparently pooped his pants.

After show host Damon Amendolara made a comment that did not make air, Morash went into a fit of laughter. He laughed so hard he fell to the ground. That’s where his bad luck began.

Morash jumped back up from the ground, choking from his laughter, and declared: “I just wet my pants.”

He then fled the studio.

“I said something that you can’t say that Morash said the Phillie Fanatic was doing to Mike Schmidt‘s chest,” Amendolara explained. “And as soon as I said that, Pete jumped up, slammed the dump button, and said, ‘can’t say that.'”

Amendolara broke down the play-by-play on what happened next.

“Morash melted down laughing, then got off the ground laughing and held his buttcheeks, and said, ‘I just wet my pants, ‘ and waddled out of the studio,” Amendolara said while he continued to laugh. “He got up and clenched and had to waddle, like Jaylen Waddle, out in the newsroom.”

Amendolara expressed concern about his producer’s inability to control his bowel movements.

“On the one hand, I’m glad he laughed so loud it must’ve been funny,” Amendolara continued. “On the other hand, I’m really terrified of a guy if you laugh really loud can’t control the bowels.”

Morash blamed his mother after he soiled his pants.

My mother can’t make it 3 aisles into a Stop and Shop run. I blame her pic.twitter.com/kJO2zx53ZU — Shaun Morash (@MrazCBS) November 9, 2022

