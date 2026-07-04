Trump Crows about July 4th Crowds — After Dismal Attendance at Great American State Fair

President Donald Trump celebrated the “INCREDIBLE” crowds that flocked to Washington D.C. Saturday to celebrate the USA’s 250th birthday — despite recent reports the brutal heat along the East Coast has hampered the Great American State Fair and led to underwhelming attendance.

Trump’s comment was made in a Truth Social post celebrating the Fourth of July.

“Despite the heat, which isn’t as bad as predicted, the crowds in D.C. are INCREDIBLE! The love of our Country has never been stronger! The Air Shows are at a level never seen before – What great pilots, what great equipment!!!” Trump posted.

His post about the heat not being too terrible comes a day after the Fair had to be temporarily shut down… because of the weather.

“Due to the heat, and in coordination with public safety officials, the Great American State Fair will be temporarily closed until 5:00 p.m. today,” the Freedom 250 organization posted on Friday. “The safety and well-being of our guests, volunteers, performers, vendors, and staff is our highest priority.”

Washington, D.C. was hit with triple digit heat on Friday, and those sweltering conditions carried over to Fourth of July weekend. The Weather Channel predicted a high of 104 degrees in the Nation’s Capital on Saturday — with thunderstorms to boot.

The heat hasn’t helped attendance at the Great American State Fair, which is running from June 25 to July 10 in D.C.

Trump continued his Truth Social post by teasing he will be speaking at 10:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial.

“The Reflecting Pool looks great, despite all it went through with the Vandal Thugs,” Trump added. “Will quickly drain and fix the damage done right after this big weekend. Happy Independence Day. Our Country is Stronger than EVER!!!”

He followed that up a few minutes later with a post a few minutes later where he bashed Europe and its approach to immigration.

“Europe is learning that when you take in Third World criminals, you become a Third World Country,” Trump posted. “It happens quickly, in just a blink of the eye. I was elected just in time!!!”

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