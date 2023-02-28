WATCH: Chaotic Brawl Breaks Out At Girls High School Basketball Game Between Players, Spectators, And Even Cheerleaders

A massive brawl broke out between players, cheerleaders, and spectators at a girls’ high school basketball game in Morris, Oklahoma.

The fight occurred on Friday night after a playoff game between Star Spencer High School and Tulsa Central High at a gymnasium at Morris High School. The video begins to roll in the middle of the scuffle, where grown adults and high school kids were shown hitting one another.

One parent told local channel KFOR News 4 that the fight lasted for roughly five minutes before police arrived to break it up.

Skylar Brooks was in the gym waiting for her son’s game to start after the girls’ game.

“It really wasn’t like a dirty game. I mean, everybody seemed normal. So, it definitely caught me off guard… There were a few players involved, but most of the players were standing back. So, yeah, it was; definitely, I would say more of the fans and parents,” Brooks told KFOR.

“It happened pretty quickly. It was mostly, I mean, as you can see from the video, I’m assuming parents and fans couple of players involved. There was no security, or there were there weren’t even cops. Morris didn’t have any of that there. They did afterward,” Brooks said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KFOR reached out to Tulsa School District to ask if the students involved in the brawl played in the following game and if any disciplinary actions were taken.

Emma Garrett-Nelson, executive director of communications & strategy, said:

While we cannot share information about specific students, we have taken appropriate action with the students involved based on our Behavior Response Plan. Several of the adults involved have been banned from attending any Tulsa Public Schools athletic events for the remainder of the school year. We have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of behavior in any context, and we have had safety requirements in place for our athletics events for many years. Those safety requirements include having security staffing on-site during any athletic events played at one of our Tulsa Public Schools facilities… We have high expectations for our student athletes both on and off the court, and we are disappointed by the behavior of all parties involved in this incident that took place during the Central v. Star Spencer game hosted at Morris… We want to thank the coaches and administrators from Central and Star Spencer who responded immediately and worked quickly to deesclate the situation.

“Students involved have been disciplined according to our Student Code of Conduct,” media relations manager for Oklahoma City Public Schools, Crystal Raymond, said.

Both schools will conduct their own investigations, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities told KFOR. Morris police did not arrest anyone for the incident.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com