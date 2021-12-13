WATCH: College Basketball Players and Coaches Throw Temper Tantrum, Trash Arena After Controversial Loss

The University of Houston men’s basketball team was livid as time expired on their loss to Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.

Two of the country’s best teams met, with No. 9 Alabama defeating No. 13 Houston 83-82. But after a controversial ending, members of the Houston Cougars threw a temper tantrum and despicably trashed the court as they stomped to the locker room.

Trailing by one point in the final seconds, Houston missed a jumper and two tip-in attempts thanks to Alabama’s JD Davison emphatically smacking the ball away from the rim as time expired. Believing a goaltending call was warranted, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and some of his players berated the officials in an attempt to have the block reviewed.

As the officials walked off the court defiantly without reviewing the call, one Houston staffer was seen breaking a chair and kicking another before making his way to the locker room. Houston’s senior forward Reggie Chaney followed suit, also kicking the broken chair before knocking over a garbage can, leaving a pile of trash on Alabama’s court.

Credit Jamal Shead who didn’t join in on trashing the court, instead the sophomore guard stopped at the garbage can and began cleaning up his teammate’s mess.

Houston guard Jamal Shead stayed to clean up after his team following a tough loss to Alabama. Leading by example 🙌 (via @AustinRader24) pic.twitter.com/7wWOGLmb6I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2021

Alabama improved to 8-1 as they handed Houston their second loss of the season in what was one of the most exciting non-conference college basketball games of the year.

