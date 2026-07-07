USMNT Eliminated From World Cup by Belgium, Team Insists Balogun Drama ‘Had No Impact’ on Loss

The United States was eliminated from the World Cup on Monday night after Belgium took out the last remaining co-hosting nation in a 4-1 victory, reaching the quarterfinals in a match largely overshadowed by a political firestorm surrounding USMNT striker Folarin Balogun.

A mistake-packed display by USMNT against a clinical European side saw Belgian Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice before Hans Vanaken capitalized on a costly error by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese before Belgian star Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time fourth goal.

But the defeat came after days of controversy surrounding Balogun’s eligibility. The striker had initially been due to miss the Round of 16 after receiving a red card in the previous game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, only for FIFA to yank his suspension after President Donald Trump personally asked about it.

Balogun, however, ultimately made little impact. He won the free kick that led to the Americans’ only goal, with Malik Tillman’s effort deflecting into the net, but Belgium largely neutralized the forward throughout the match.

Speaking after the loss, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino dismissed any suggestion that the off-field debate had affected his squad.

“I am so frustrated and disappointed with the people that are supposed to understand the situation,” the U.S. coach said. “What is the point of insulting or receiving a lot of bad messages and threats if my position is that I am the head coach? It’s a rule that it’s possible to apply and try, that the players that can be available. My position was to train the team.”

He continued: “If you have available Balogun because the disciplinary committee of FIFA allowed for you to have the player, it’s not a problem. I feel so disappointed with too many people. They mix things, they put politics and manipulation and talk about ethics and integrity.”

“It had no impact,” USMNT captain Tim Ream agreed in a separate interview.

The win sends Belgium into a quarterfinal match against Spain.

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