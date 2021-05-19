WATCH: Cop Who Barely Caught Phillies Fan After Sprinting Across the Field Looks to Have Enjoyed the Chase

Baseball fans have returned to stadiums this season and subsequently, they’re also returning to the field.

Two fans jumped on the field in Philadelphia Tuesday night while rooting for their beloved Phillies. Predictably, both got caught. One fan made it easy, tripping over the foul line after attempting to literally steal second base and impressively shaking a security guard with his stutter step.

Phillies needed a spark down 3-1… and this fan gave it to them. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/cKz47fEoZW — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) May 19, 2021

But the other culprit made his chase a little more difficult, successfully advancing across the field, only to be caught after he hopped the fence down the rightfield line. Video captured from a nearby fan shows how close the runner was to escaping security and police.

After the chase, the cop seemed to enjoy the moment, displaying a smile big enough to see through his mask. Whether he was proud of his performance on the field or just enjoyed the sudden boost of action, we’re not sure, but the cop’s grin was clear. And the smile only got bigger as police escorted the fan through the stadium amid cheers from other Phillies supporters.

Fans running on the field not only gave the Phillies’ crowd a jolt, but they seemed to inspire the players as well. The Phillies saw their bats wake up with seven runs late, as they topped the Miami Marlins 8-3.

