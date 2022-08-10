WATCH: Detroit Lions Rookie Gets Team to Sing ‘Billie Jean’ in Hilarious Moment on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got his team to sing Michael Jackson classic “Billie Jean” in what was a hilarious moment on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

The season premiere aired on Tuesday. Hard Knocks, produced by NFL Films and HBO, follows an NFL team during training camp ahead of the regular season.

During a team meeting, Lions head coach Dan Campbell called Hutchinson up to sing a song.

After initially messing up the lyrics, leading the team to laugh and jeer at him, Hutchinson got the lyrics right and got his teammates in the mood. His teammates eventually sang along with him.

They sang:

People always told me be careful of what you do

And don’t go around breaking young girls’ hearts

And mother always told me be careful of who you love

And be careful of what you do ’cause the lie becomes the truth Billie Jean is not my lover

She’s just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

Hutchinson played football at the University of Michigan and was the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Hutchinson and his fellow first-round pick wide receiver Jameson Williams, the Lions seek to improve from their 3-13 record last season that placed them among the worst teams in the NFL.

Watch above, via HBO.

