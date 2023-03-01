WATCH: Dog Takes a Poop On The Court During Halftime Performance

A dog’s performance during Tuesday night’s halftime between Louisville and Virginia Tech was cut short after the canine pooped on the court.

The dog entertained the crowd at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville with incredible frisbee catches — some much needed fun as the home team faced a 35-27 deficit at the break. As the performance came to an end, the good boy walked up to the trainer right near the baseline, squatted down, and began to relieve himself right on the hardwood.

The trainer quickly scooped up the pup once he realized nature was calling. Another turd fell to the floor as the trainer rushed the dog off the playing surface.

The crowd moaned as the four-legged friend took care of his business in front of everyone, and some of the spectators applauded the dog.

The dog’s actions were a fitting symbol of the home team’s performance, as Louisville lost to Virginia Tech 71-54 in a blowout.

Watch above.

