In an extraordinary moment on Tuesday afternoon, controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined a House Election Integrity Caucus roundtable and proceeded to condemn Georgia election official Gabe Sterling – who was sitting right next to her.

Sterling became a national figure in the wake of the 2020 presidential election and the Georgia U.S. Senate run-offs that same year after he publicly denounced the various election conspiracy theories claiming fraud in the state, which Greene continued to parrot yet again on Tuesday.

“Gabe, I do not consider you an expert on this issue. As a matter of fact, I consider you a major problem,” Greene began, dressing down Sterling — who still serves as chief operating officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).

Greene went on to relay a story she has told many times in the media, “My ex-husband showed up to vote in person in the 2020 general election and was told he already voted and they said yes. Mr. Greene, you have voted absentee ballot. He said, No, I haven’t. I never requested one.”

“Now, that complaint got largely ignored. As we reported in the news, we reported to the secretary of state’s office. reported it constantly and no one gave a shit about what happened to him,” Greene added.

“But guess what? It wasn’t just him. There were many, many people that reported the same issue, not just in Point County, but all over the state. And I want to tell you something else for you to say, there were no dead voters in Georgia,” Greene continued.

“There were four,” Sterling interjected.

“There was thousands of dead voters in Georgia,” Greene shot back angrily.

“And then and then the other thing is you have constantly shill up for this election. And I’m going to tell you there was blatant outright fraud in the 2020 election. Complete and total fraud. You know that. You absolutely do. And now I’m going to follow up with one more thing. Trump won Georgia!” she added, continuing:

I know you don’t like for me to say that, but I am convinced that he did. Born and raised in Georgia, lived there all my life, campaigned all over the state in the 2020 election and coming here for the Election Integrity Caucus. And for you to be on the panel. It’s actually insulting to election integrity because I think you did a horrific job for the state of Georgia. And I can’t believe that our tax dollars have to pay you to run our election system.

Sterling clapped back at Greene on Twitter later in the day, writing, “I had a discussion with the Election Integrity Caucus. A big part of that is talking truthfully about the challenges in elections and identifying REAL issues.”

“Some still deal in disproven conspiracies. It’s a challenge we all face, but having a @CocaCola makes everything better,” he added, posting a photo of him drinking coca cola while Greene attacked him. In the comments to the tweet, one user suggested Sterling should have drank “something stronger,” to which he replied, “After…maybe after…”

Greene also took to Twitter to promote her screed, writing, “On behalf of President Trump and all of his voters in Georgia, here’s a [gift emoji]. This is what I had to say to Gabe Sterling today.”

Sterling, a lifelong conservative, made headlines in December of 2020 when he gave a press conference pleading with then-President Trump and other GOP officials to stop spreading conspiracy theories and denounced the violent threats being directed at election workers.

“It’s all gone too far,” Sterling said on the steps of Georgia’s Capitol.

“You need to step up and say this … stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence,” Sterling said, speaking to Trump. “Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed, and it’s not right.”

“Be the bigger man here and stop – step in,” Sterling added, after detailing death threats directed at employees of his office. “Tell your supporters, don’t be violent, don’t intimidate. All that’s wrong, it’s un-American.”

Sterling was invited to the House roundtable by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) who promoted the discussion by hyping Sterling’s successes in Georgia. Her office quoted Sterling in a press release for the discussion, noting:

Georgia leads the nation in election security and access, and the policies considered by the committee need to address practical, conservative proposals that guarantee secure and accessible elections for all voters. Antiquated laws prevent states from keeping their voter files current and accurate, and it is time for Congress to make necessary changes to the National Voter Registration Act to modernize election procedures

