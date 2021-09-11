WATCH: Entire Army, Navy, and Air Force Football Teams Run Onto Field Carrying American Flags to Honor 9/11 Anniversary

The Army, Navy, and Air Force football teams found a beautiful way to honor the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, with every player on each of the service academies’ teams carrying an American flag as they ran onto the field before kickoff.

The Army Black Knights played the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on their home field at West Point, and a short 21-second video of the team’s entrance went viral on Twitter on Saturday.

The @ArmyWP_Football team takes the field in West Point. pic.twitter.com/BETPzhjHve — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 11, 2021

Army would ultimately win the game, 38-35.

The Navy Midshipmen are hosting the Air Force Falcons (at the time of this posting, the game is in the third quarter, with Air Force up 7-3), and both teams entered with a similarly patriotic display.

With the American flag in hand, the Navy Midshipmen and Air Force Falcons take the field. pic.twitter.com/6U4vMgY8e8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 11, 2021

