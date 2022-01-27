WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Drowns His Sorrows in a Bucket of Chicken Wings During Postgame Presser

Devour chicken wings after a brutal loss or remain loyal to your postgame media obligations? The decision can be tough, which is why Giannis Antetokounmpo decided against the either/or and just brought his wings to the presser.

After the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, Antetokounmpo was clearly disappointed with the way his team performed.

“We sucked, we played bad,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “They made shots, they played good, they played better than us.”

Giannis really brought a bucket of wings to the postgame presser & started chowing down. 🤣🍗 pic.twitter.com/Eurg1kSl0E — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 27, 2022

But the two-time NBA MVP and defending champion was able to smile a little bit during his postgame presser. Walking in licking his fingers and holding a giant bucket of chicken wings, Antetokounmpo smirked as he sat down and ate another drum. The sadness from the loss seemed to disappear right off his face.

Not only is Antetokounmpo a top-5 player in the NBA, he’s a fast-food and snack time expert. After winning the NBA championship last year, Antetokounmpo’s first stop the next morning was Chick-fil-A to order a 50 piece with a large half Sprite, half lemonade, no ice.

Last year, the Greek native was also tipped off to the art of dunking Oreos in milk. And let’s not forget when Antetokounmpo tasted his first smoothie shortly after moving to the United States.

I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA😊 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2014

Antetokounmpo scored 26 points during the Bucks loss to the Cavaliers, but he did contribute to the way his team “sucked” by committing seven turnovers. Nothing a bucket of wings can’t fix. I fully expect the reigning MVP to dominate the Knicks in Milwaukee’s next game Friday night.

