Yes, the beds at the Olympic Village in Tokyo are made of cardboard. No, they will not collapse if athletes attempt to have sex on them.

Olympic athletes don’t expect luxurious living accommodations when they arrive at the Village. But the cardboard beds that were supplied attracted multiple reports and rumors of being designed to discourage sex between athletes. As it turns out, the beds are more than sturdy enough to accommodate sexual activity.

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked any anti-sex rumors over the weekend, when he posted a video on social media jumping up and down on the cardboard bed.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

“In today’s episode of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds that are meant to be anti-sex,” McClenaghan said before starting to jump up and down. “They are made out of cardboard, yes, apparently they are meant to break under any sudden movements… it’s fake news!”

According to Tokyo 2020, the beds will be “turned into recycled paper after the Games.”

“We are promoting the use of recycled materials for procured items and construction materials at the Tokyo 2020 Games,” the “Sustainability Pre-Games Report” says.

In addition to the beds at the Olympic Village, podiums, uniforms and medals are all made from recycled materials for the Games.

The Olympic Village is often considered a hotspot for sex. Five years ago in Rio, the Village contained vending machines stocked with condoms. 450,000 condoms were reportedly provided for Olympic athletes during the 2016 Games. For the Tokyo Olympics, 150,000 condoms will be provided for athletes, but only as a parting gift, to avoid promoting sex within the Village amid coronavirus concerns.

