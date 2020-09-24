WATCH: Jalen Rose Interrupts Live NBA Coverage to Yell ‘Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor’

Former NBA star Jalen Rose managed to inject social commentary into an ESPN playoff game halftime show when he segued smoothly from analyzing the game to speaking out on the court decision in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Following Wednesday’s decision not to indict the officers involved in the incident for fatally shooting the unarmed Taylor — instead indicting another officer for shooting into neighboring apartments — Rose found an opportune moment to join the chorus of outrage over the case.

During ESPN’s broadcast of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, Rose was discussing Heat star Tyler Herro, saying “He been puttin’ in work for a young fella.”

“But it’d also be a great day to ARREST THE COPS THAT MURDERED BREONNA TAYLOR!” Rose added as the brief bumper segment ended.

The ESPN commentators made no mention if the outburst when the broadcast returned from the commercial break.

The decision to indict officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, but not to indict any officers in the killing of Ms. Taylor, has sparked outrage and unrest across the country. Two police officers were shot in Louisville Wednesday, sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.

Watch the clip above via ESPN.

