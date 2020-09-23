‘This Was a Black Lives Don’t Matter Ruling’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Slams Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

MSNBC’s Joy Reid slammed the charges raised against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison by arguing they minimize the death of Breonna Taylor.

Reid joined Ari Melber on Wednesday to react to the news that Hankinson has been indicted for three counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the case. After Melber noted that wanton endangerment is a “lesser” type of charge that doesn’t account for homicide, Reid said Taylor’s name didn’t appear anywhere in Hankinson’s charging documents, meaning his indictments stem from the threat his recklessness posed to Taylor’s neighbors.

It feels to me like these charges entirely delete the murder, entirely ignore the killing of Breonna Taylor, even if one of those three [charges] is about her…It means that if you live in the state of Kentucky. If you were if you were ever associated in any way with somebody who was caught in the criminal justice system — even if they are no longer associated with you and no longer live in your home — police have the full right and are fully within the law to bust into your apartment while you’re asleep after midnight and start shooting, and can kill you as long as they aim.

Reid continued by saying the implication is Taylor’s death was “irrelevant to the law” since it happened while Hankinson and his colleagues were investigating someone who used to be affiliated with her.

This was a black lives don’t matter ruling because they said that her life was irrelevant, that the life of her boyfriend — who was in the apartment with her — didn’t matter, that he attempting to defend her was the crime. The potential crime was him trying to defend his castle. So the castle doctrine is wiped away when police bust into your home, you don’t have the right to defend yourself, don’t have the right to survive, you don’t have the right to have medical attention applied to you. These officers don’t even have to try to save you. They can just shoot you.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]