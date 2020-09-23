comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE

Hollywood Stars Express Outrage at Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

By Andrew ShusterSep 23rd, 2020, 5:00 pm
Breonna Taylor Celebrities React

Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to express their outrage over a Louisville grand jury’s decision not to bring murder charges against any of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Former Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing gunshots during a raid on Taylor’s home on March 13. The other two officers involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted.

Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron said Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire at the police when they burst into her apartment, making Mattingly and Cosgrove justified in returning fire. Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment because his shots were also fired at neighboring apartments in the complex where Taylor lived.

Hollywood stars are not happy about the ruling. Some of the celebrities chiming in on Twitter include Kerry Washington, Mandy Moore, Viola Davis, Common, Ava DuVernay and Mia Farrow, to name a few.

As we reported earlier, AG Cameron said during an address that “celebrities, influencers, and activists” will “try to tell us how to feel” about the decision. As we also reported, MSNBC’s Joy Reid was among those outraged by the grand jury’s decision, calling it a “black lives don’t matter ruling.”

See tweets below from some of those expressing outrage.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: