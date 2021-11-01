WATCH: Jameis Winston Dances with Crutches Shortly After Suffering a ‘Significant’ Knee Injury During Saints Win

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston might be finished for the season after suffering a devastating knee injury Sunday afternoon, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating his team’s giant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The celebration and Winston’s dance moves from inside the Saints’ locker room were live streamed by C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Playing against his former team, Winston was pulled to the ground by an illegal horse-collar tackle during the second quarter. The tackle by Bucs linebacker Devin White forced Winston to be carted off the field after his knee bent in ways that a knee shouldn’t bend.

But New Orleans finished what Winston started and completed the surprising victory over Tom Brady and the Bucs, beating their division rival 36-27.

Following the win, the Saints celebrated by turning up the music and breaking out the fog machine in the locker room. Despite the severe injury that will likely end his season, Winston was in great spirits, seen dancing with crutches and his leg in an immobilizer.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was emotional after the victory, telling reporters Winston’s injury was “significant.”

“I cried when I saw him coming in,” Payton added.

Winston was pushed out the door by Brady in Tampa Bay. He waited for his opportunity in New Orleans after sitting a season behind Drew Brees last year. Winston was playing really well on a team that looked to be playoff-bound, and a potentially season-ending injury has to be devastating. But credit Winston for being able to maintain a smile after the team win.

