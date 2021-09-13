Jameis Winston Hilariously Forgets Trainer’s Advice While Delivering the Best Quote from Week 1 of the NFL

NFL quarterback Jameis Winston is known for providing some quirky moments, especially with his strange training videos that were mocked during the offseason.

There was nothing to mock with the way Winston played Sunday in leading his New Orleans Saints to victory over the Green Bay Packers, but it was what the quarterback said after the game that had football fans laughing.

Following the Saints 38-3 trouncing of Green Bay, Winston was asked about the impact his team’s defense and running game had on the outcome. Winston noted how prepared the team was and sounded ready to add an inspirational quote from his trainer. But as the quarterback tried to recall the mantra, he scrambled back to the “be prepared,” line after hilariously forgetting the quote.

I’m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/lZ00D6nvNz — Will Stout (@WillTStout) September 13, 2021

“I just think we were prepared. The one thing my trainer told me, he said — what did he say?” Winston asked as he looked to the sky with bewilderment. “He just told us to be prepared.”

It’s safe to assume Winston’s trainer said something more memorable than “be prepared.” What was said exactly? We’ll never know. But Winston and the Saints were indeed prepared for their first game of the 2021 NFL season.

Forced out of their arena, the Superdome because of Hurricane Ida, the Saints were home underdogs to the Packers in a game that had to be played in Jacksonville. Winston and the Saints had no issue overcoming adversity, dominating the Packers from kickoff behind five touchdown passes from their new starting quarterback.

Winston beat out Taysom Hill during training camp to earn the starting nod and the opportunity to replace future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees. It’s only one week, but Winston took a giant step in proving that head coach Sean Payton made the right choice for New Orleans. At 27-years-old, Winston’s talent and entertainment value still has the chance to make him elite.

