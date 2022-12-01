WATCH: Japan Advances To Knockout Stage On Highly Controversial Goal

Japan scored a late, controversial goal against Spain to advance to the knockout stage round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Japan was matched up in group E with Spain, Germany, and Costa Rica. After Japan beat Germany in their first match of the World Cup 2-1, they lost their next game to Costa Rica. Japan needed to win their match against Spain to have any hope of advancing to the round of 16.

As the Japan versus Spain matchup got underway, Germany and Costa Rica began their game simultaneously, so no one in the group would have an advantage or disadvantage to rest players throughout a match.

After Spain took a 1-0 lead into halftime, Japan came out and scored two goals that were three minutes apart to take a 2-1 lead. The second goal, however, had some controversy with it. Kaoru Mitoma passed the ball through the penalty area, and just before the ball crossed the out-of-bounds line, it appeared Ao Tanaka snuck his kick passed Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón to take the lead.

As Fox reviewed the goal, it appeared their own rules expert, Dr. Joe Machnik, believed the goal would get taken off the board and the tie would remain.

“They’re going to look if the ball is out of play or not,” Machnik said. “As we see in this replay now, yes, it is. It’s out of play, and therefore it’ll be disallowed. Under the VAR instructions. They can look to see if the ball is out of play, so this will get jogged off.”

“The whole of the ball has to be over the whole of the line for it to be out of play, and that’s what we’re expecting to be the judgment,” play-by-pay announcer Jacqui Oatley.

Referee Mark Clattenburg signaled that the goal was confirmed, and gave Japan the lead. Japanese players began to celebrate again and hugged one another.

Spain players showed disgust as they tried to argue with Clattenburg.

The goal made the difference in the group standings for Japan, Spain, and Germany. Germany won their match against Costa Rica 4-2 and was tied with Spain for second in the group standings. Spain advanced to the knockout stage round of the World Cup because they had a better goal differential.

If the goal for Japan got disallowed, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw against Spain, Germany would have moved on after their win. Instead, the Germans go home, and Japan moves on.

