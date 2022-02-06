Most golfers do whatever they can to avoid taking a penalty stroke during a round. But one top golfer went to absolutely insane lengths to avoid having a shot added to his score.

During the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am, Jordan Spieth hit his drive to the edge of a cliff on the iconic 8th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

This point cannot be emphasized enough. Spieth hit his ball right to the edge.

Here’s an overhead shot to show just how close Spieth’s ball was to going over.

As you can see from that angle, Spieth was about two feet away from disaster. And yet he foolishly bravely decided to play the shot.

“This is downright terrifying,” CBS on-course reporter Colt Knost said, as Spieth was preparing to play.

“I don’t think I could do that,” CBS lead commentator and golf legend Nick Faldo added.

Spieth practically sprinted backwards after hitting the ball, but did indeed successfully strike it.

“That was the most nerve wracking shot I’ve ever hit in my life,” Spieth told his caddie afterwards.

Spieth actually went on to make a miraculous par on the hole after draining a 15-feet putt. So… worth it?

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com