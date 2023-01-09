WATCH: Lions’ Jamaal Williams Goes from Sobbing to Trash Talk in Wildly Emotional Viral Post Game Interview

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams gave an emotional post-game interview — before abruptly pivoting to trash-talk analysts who picked against his team.

The Lions were in Green Bay to face the Packers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in the final game of the NFL’s 2022-2023 regular season. Williams grew emotional after the Lions beat the Packers 20-16 in an interview with NBC Sports’ Melissa Stark. After Stark mentioned Williams broke the Lions’ single-season rushing touchdown record, he became very emotional and started to cry as he talked about the death of his great-grandfather.

“My great-grandfather died on me. I just dedicate this to him,” Williams said as he continued to get choked up. “I’m just grateful to do this for him, my grandfather. He was 92. I’m just grateful for him to be in my life, and I’m grateful to play football and do this for him. There’s a lot of memories, a lot of emotion happening right now, but I’m just grateful to be able to play this game for my great-grandfather.”

“I’m glad that he’s looking down on me, and I know I’m making him proud,” Williams added.

But then Williams did a complete 180 — deciding to blast all the analysts who picked the Packers to beat the Lions, and his tears turned into trash talk.

“And another thing, stop playing us, man!” Williams continued. “We the Detriot Lions, stop playing with us! I don’t even watch TV, but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us! Stop playing with us! That’s all I gotta say, man. Don’t let these tears fool you; it’s all dog around this mother!”

Williams could have been told before the game that seven of the eight analysts on NBC’s Football Night In America picked the Packers to win. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy was the only person on the panel to choose the Lions to win the game, along with 55 percent of viewers at home who thought the Lions would win the game.

The FNIA picks are IN! Who ya got?!#OnePride | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/bbRZoKH64F — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 9, 2023

Watch above via NBC.

