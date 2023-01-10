WATCH: Manningcast Hilariously Crashes Jimmy Kimmel’s Opening Monologue

Peyton and Eli Manning crashed Jimmy Kimmel‘s opening monologue on Monday night and dissected his performance like he was a football player.

The Manning brothers were on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their alternate Manningcast broadcast for ESPN’s coverage of the Super Wild Card Weekend game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Peyton and Eli appeared on the screen as they usually do for a game they broadcast, but this time they decided to dissect Kimmel’s opening monologue.

“As I speak, our monologue is being watched, analyzed, and dissected by two of the best analyzers and dissectors of all time. None other than Eli and Peyton Manning, who are doing a special Jimmy Kimmel Live-Manningcast,” he said.

The former NFL quarterbacks appeared on screen, framing Kimmel in the style of their show.

“Hey Jimmy, don’t let us throw you off,” Peyton said. “You do your thing tonight, alright? Show your clips, make your little jokes, just play your game. Don’t mind us at all.”

“We’ll be sitting here, silently just like your studio audience,” Eli added, motioning his fingers across his lips as if he zipped them shut.

The gag, obviously, was that they weren’t quiet about it. As Kimmel began to tell a joke about the big weather news in Los Angeles, the commentary from the Mannings began.

“Oh, here we go, Peyt! Looks like Kimmel’s about to drop back! He’s going to make an analogy!” Eli shouted.

“Yeah, he really needs to thread the needle here, E,” Peyton added. “With this kind of setup, it’s tough to pull out a punchline that’s gonna get the kind of laugh that Jimmy’s looking for.”

“You’re kinda throwing me off a little bit with the commentary during the joke,” Kimmel said, continuing the bit.

“Wow, Eli, now this is something you don’t see a lot,” Peyton said. “You got a veteran monologue rattled by a little bit of pressure.”

Younger brother Eli said Kimmel was “off his game.” Kimmel begged the two to let him finish his joke about the weather, and the Mannings obliged. Kimmel continued his joke and dropped the hammer on Peyton, making him the butt of the joke.

“The cold front is bigger and wider than Peyton Manning’s forehead,” he zinged.

The crowd applauded, but Peyton reappeared to mute Kimmel’s microphone as they returned to riffing.

“He does this every night? This is amazing to me,” Peyton added. “This is weird. I mean, he should be better at it by now. Wouldn’t you think, E?”

After Eli agreed, the Mannings brought in their own Manningcast “guest,” who turned out to be Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo.

After Peyton asked Guillermo what Kimmel needed to do to get the audience’s support, Guillermo stood on the screen with a big bottle of tequila in his hand.

“I don’t know, I think this one might be over,” Guillermo said. “I’m taking a tequila timeout.”

Guillermo took a giant swig from the bottle of tequila and got a raucous ovation from the crowd. After he finished drinking, he told the Mannings he had to attend to his job after Kimmel shouted at him.

“Sorry guys, I gotta go; I have a mean boss,” Guillermo concluded before he left the screen.

Kimmel’s microphone was turned back on as he tried to fight back against the Mannings, who ended up off-screen, and Kimmel continued his monologue.

“Let’s let Jimmy get back to his show,” Peyton said as he used his fingers to quote the word “show.”

Watch above via ABC.

