Gaetz Attacks ‘Boomer-fied’ Video Coverage of House, Calls For Cameras On Floor ‘At All Times’ Capturing More McCarthy-Like Drama

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is introducing an amendment this week to return C-SPAN cameras to the House floor following a number of viral moments being captured during Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bitter battle to become speaker of the House.

Gaetz was among the Republicans opposing McCarthy for days. Footage out of the House is typically not controlled by C-SPAN with cameras set to a static position. During the speaker chaos though, cameras roamed the floors, capturing a number of memorable and tense moments, including Gaetz being lunged at by a fellow Republican lawmaker.

Streams from the House typically come from cameras focused on the dais and desks from which lawmakers address the floor, but those restrictions were not in place as a speaker of the House failed to be elected for days. Gaetz is arguing now that C-SPAN cameras should not be restricted and allowed to capture business on the floor just as they did during the McCarthy drama.

“Last week, America watched in real time how our government is functioning,” Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday .”I’m introducing an amendment to allow @CSPAN cameras on the House floor at all times.”

Gaetz said more “transparency” is needed in the House.

Last week, America watched in real time how our government is functioning. I’m introducing an amendment to allow @CSPAN cameras on the House floor at all times. Broader transparency in Congress is a net positive, and we need more of it.https://t.co/O6GCKowris — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 10, 2023

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the congressman called the standard “pool view” offered to the public from the House is “antiquated” and “boomer-fied.”

“I’ve received a lot of feedback from constituents about how interesting it was, and that you were able to see in real time how our government is functioning, what alliances are being created, what discussions are being had, what animated moments drive the action. And the pool view of the Congress is antiquated and a little boomer-fied,” he said.

Gaetz’s amendment would require four C-SPAN cameras operated by the network to freely capture House business from the floor.

The Florida congressman claimed in comments to Fox that every other lawmaker he’s spoken to supports this move towards more transparency.

“I have talked to a handful of colleagues and I have yet to encounter one who didn’t view the broader transparency as a net positive,” Gaetz said.

