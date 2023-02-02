WATCH: NBA Insider Awkwardly Shoots His Shot With Show Host

NBA insider Shams Charania awkwardly told Kay Adams the many things the two have in common and it sort of seemed like he was trying to ask her out.

Charania appeared on Adams’ Fan Duel TV show, Up & Adams, and immediately started to rattle off the things they had in common. From where they went to school to when their birthdays are, Charania left everything on the table to show their similar interests.

“We’re both from Chicago. We’re both Aries. You’re a Missouri grad. That was in my top three. I just didn’t go to Missouri. Your parents were immigrants. My parents are immigrants. I just wanted to say you get your flowers—just everything you’ve built. I have a lot of respect. I know yesterday was Women in Sports Day, so congrats on everything you’ve done,” Charania said.

Adams was unsure how to respond because she was unsure if Charania was serious.

“What is this? Is this like a prank?” Adams said. “I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. That is the sweetest thing that I’ve ever heard. Thank you so much, and right back at you.”

“I just wanted to make sure you got your love, that’s all,” Charania said.

Adams felt “very loved” after Charania showcased everything they had in common.

This was not the first time the two had an awkward on-air moment. In November, Charania explained to Adams how much of a social life he missed out on due to his job. Adams jokingly said, “so when we have kids, no, I’m kidding,” regarding Charania’s future kids about telling them to chase their dreams.

Some felt Adams was “shooting her shot” with Charania in November, but it took him almost three months to counter. He was just waiting for the right time, like Women in Sports Day, to make the next move.

