FIFA upheld its decision to allow U.S. soccer star Folarin Balogun to play in Monday’s World Cup match against Belgium.

Last week, Balogun was given a red card in USA’s round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The red card triggered an automatic suspension, meaning Balogun would not play in the next round of the tournament.

On Sunday, however, FIFA announced that Balogun’s red card had been suspended. That cleared the path for Balogun to play. Trump confirmed Monday that he personally reached out to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked for the governing body to review the play.

Unsurprisingly, FIFA’s decision was met with outrage from the Belgians. On Monday, the county’s soccer federation announced it would challenge the decision to allow Balogun to play. A report from The Associated Press added:

The Belgian federation (RBFA) said it has still not received either “FIFA’s decision or any explanation regarding this matter. In these circumstances, it has no choice but to challenge the player’s eligibility for the upcoming match.” It did not specify where it intends to appeal FIFA’s decision. U.S. President Donald Trump intervened on behalf of star U.S. forward Balogun, whose red-card suspension was lifted in a decision that allowed him to play against Belgium. The Belgian federation said it learned through media reports about the FIFA’s move and sent a letter to the governing body requesting a copy of the decision as well as an explanation of the process.

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