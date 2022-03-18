The age-old David versus Goliath story that makes the NCAA basketball tournament so delightful was illustrated perfectly Thursday night when tiny Saint Peter’s of Jersey City, New Jersey defeated one of the bluest of the blue bloods, the University of Kentucky.

It was the tenth time in tournament history that a 15th seeded team defeated a 2nd seeded team, and this game was a joy to watch for all fans of college basketball that are not a part of the Big Blue Nation, as Kentucky Wildcat fans refer to themself.

The joy of the incredible upset was captured beautifully by a video of Saint Peter’s students assembled for a watch party as the final seconds of overtime clicked off and the miracle of their tine school, whose basketball budget is roughly one-twelfth of the basketball budget at Kentucky.

DJ Khaled’s All I Do is Win can be heard blaring as the student celebrate, the video of which you can be seen below via Reddit.

