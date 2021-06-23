Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka just scored the worst own goal in the Euro 2020, and one that may get noted as one of the worst own goals in UEFA’s European tournament history.

The Newcastle keeper was trying to deal with a loose ball in his six-yard box by punching over the net. Unfortunately, he mistimed his punch and, well, you get the idea.

The moment came in the 30th minute of the final match of the group stage match against an underperforming Spain, who desperately need a win to advance to the knockout stage.

Watch above via ESPN.

