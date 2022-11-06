WATCH: Terry Bradshaw Stuns Fox NFL Sunday Colleagues With Tongue-in-Cheek Comment About Suicide

Terry Bradshaw stunned his colleagues on Fox NFL Sunday with a tongue-in-cheek allusion to suicide.

The NFL legend made the remark in the closing moments of Sunday’s pregame show. While analyzing Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and the unwillingness of the Cardinals to have their signal caller run the football, Bradshaw made this off-handed remark:

“Their mentality is throw, throw, throw, throw. I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something.

Bradshaw’s colleague, Michael Strahan, looked bewildered. And fellow host Howie Long immediately scolded Bradshaw over the comment.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa!” Long said. “That’s a little dark for this audience!”

“That’s a little dark for all of us!” Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee added.

Watch above, via Fox.

