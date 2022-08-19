Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Tom Brady is on a leave of absence from the team citing personal matters amid NFL training camp, and the internet has concocted a wild theory that the football star is filming an appearance on The Masked Singer.

After announcing his retirement in February, Brady had some time to think and realized that he was not quite ready to throw in the towel on his NFL career. Brady decided to come back to the Bucs for another season citing “unfinished business,” likely referencing getting knocked out of the playoffs prior to the Super Bowl.

Since coming out of retirement, Brady has stepped away from the team once again to deal with “personal things,” according to Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles. According to reporting, the team is not worried about Brady’s absence as it was pre-approved and it is not related to a personal emergency.

This has led many to speculate about what the football star is really up to while missing NFL training camp.

A Reddit user posted a theory answering that exact question, gathering extensive research to claim Brady is filming a stint on the Fox show The Masked Singer.

The thread details Brady’s recent deal with Fox to become a football analyst once he retires from his NFL career. This would be convenient considering that The Masked Singer is a Fox show. The Reddit user also details how seamlessly the filming schedule would align with this absence from training camp.

While it may seem far-fetched for Brady to appear on the TV show, it should be noted that a pair of Brady’s former teammates, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown have both donned the show’s wild costumes to compete on prior seasons.

Many across the internet have enjoyed the Reddit thread, noting that they may even be inclined to believe it considering how convincing the evidence seems.

There’s an amazingly thorough Reddit thread speculating that Tom Brady is missing Bucs camp because he’s filming The Masked Singer. I pray that this is true. pic.twitter.com/i53pixvmVc — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) August 19, 2022

alright I read the Reddit theory about Tom Brady doing the Masked Singer and I fully believe it now — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) August 19, 2022

If #Bucs Tom Brady really were on the Masked Singer, I have to confess, I’m interested. Not enough to DVR the thing but still… — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) August 19, 2022

Tom Brady/Masked Singer … totally plausible. https://t.co/7wxOxgW0Md — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 (@rachelmlenzi) August 19, 2022

People across social media rejoiced at the theory, hoping that the rumors circulating are true and that Brady will be appearing on the show.

I’ve never wanted Twitter to be more right than “Tom Brady’s not with the Bucs because he’s taping ‘The Masked Singer.'” — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) August 19, 2022

Didn’t know how much I needed a Tom Brady/Masked Singer Reddit theory. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) August 19, 2022

I want the Tom Brady Masked Singer rumor to be true so bad. — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) August 19, 2022

Officially obsessed with the idea that Tom Brady is on the Masked Singer. — Jennifer Piacenti (@jenpiacenti) August 19, 2022

Others speculated on what the football star would sing or be dressed as –two main features of the TV show — if he was truly filming.

The real question to me is… If Tom Brady were to go on The Masked Singer, what song would he sing? https://t.co/csvR3uCgZO — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 19, 2022

So IF Tom Brady was taping The Masked Singer, wouldn’t he be like, the Avocado? Quinoa? Or would he go so off-type and be like a can of soda? — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) August 19, 2022

