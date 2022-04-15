Windy City Chaos As Mariners Fall Over Each Other Trying To Catch Fly Balls

They don’t call Chicago the Windy City for nothing as those winds took over Thursday during the White Sox and Seattle Mariners game, causing many funny moments for spectators in attendance and watching around the country.

The winds seemed to pick up around the fifth inning as the Southside team knew what to expect. The Mariners however, did not, frantically chasing the ball around the infield.

The wind is HOWLING in Chicago but if you didn’t know that it just makes this video even more hysterical 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ACa6FNkai — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 14, 2022

The Mariners infield is in absolute shambles 🚨🚨🚨 (Via @GleyberMetrics)pic.twitter.com/KcHBNnlQpF — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 14, 2022

The winds actually set several records Thursday as the Action Network tracked them at 26 MPH, making Thursday’s contest the windiest game in the entire MLB since 2018 and the windiest game in Chicago since 2010.

The average wind speed for the Mariners – White Sox game today is currently 26 MPH… At 26 MPH, it would be the windiest game in MLB since 2018 & the windiest game in Chicago since 2010 https://t.co/rzNmG6DmBe — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 14, 2022

Baseball fans took to social media during the game to comment on the Mariners’ inability to handle the windy weather, suggesting they should spend more time in these situations.

The Mariners clearly needed to have spring training in Ellensburg where the wind blows like it is today in Chicago pretty much every spring day. — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) April 14, 2022

The visiting team was able to get out of the fifth inning eventually, and surprisingly went on to win the game, 5-1, over the White Sox, proving that anything can be overcome.

The Mariners are 3-4 on the season as they finally head back to Seattle for their home opener against the Houston Astros Friday night.

