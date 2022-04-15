‘We’re all Triggered’: Judge Jeanine Comes Down on BLM’s Tax Trouble, Questionable Finances

The Five co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro dismissed accusations by Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation founder Patrisse Cullors that tax laws are being “weaponized” unfairly against the organization.

A recent report caused outrage after showing the Black Lives Matter group had used donations to purchase an approximately $6 million luxury home in Los Angeles. According to the report, the group also made efforts to conceal the purchase of the property. Cullors reacted this week to the news and a complaint filed with the IRS by The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) that could lead to an investigation.

Cullors, who stepped down as the group’s executive director last year, blasted IRS Form 990, which requires charities to disclose how their donations were spent. Cullors said the financial disclosure laws were being “weaponized” and claimed they are “deeply unsafe” for the group.

“People’s morale in an organization is so important. But if their organization and the people in it are being attacked and scrutinized at everything they do, that leads to deep burnout. that leads to deep, like, resistance and trauma,” she claimed at an event at the Vashon Center for the Arts in Washington.

Joining Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Pirro reacted to Cullors’ comments by suggesting the group was likely very aware of the disclosure forms they’d need to fill out, evidenced by the months that the $6 million purchase was kept quiet. Hearing Cullors call the law “triggering,” Pirro remarked, “we’re all triggered.”

“We’re all triggered, but we follow the law and for them to say that the law is being weaponized against them when they did everything in their power [to cover this up] — circumstantially proving the IRS’ case, both a civil and a criminal case as alleged by the watchdog group — indicates that they knew what the law was and now they’re saying, ‘you’re using it against us.’ Yeah, the government passes laws for good reason,” the judge said.

According to Pirro, ignorance is no excuse, and she noted that Cullors claimed to know know about 990 forms before the recent controversy.

“Everyone who is watching us now knows that this is April, that they have to file a tax return,” she told America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino.

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation said this week that the reports on the home purchase were “inflammatory and speculative,” but also apologized and admitted to a lack of transparency on finances. They also say the home is meant to be a space for “Black folks to share their gifts with the world and hone their crafts as we see it.”

According to the complaint with the IRS, the BLM group made a cash purchase for the home and then transferred it to a smaller LLC only days later. Its existence was then kept under wraps for over a year, with Cullors utilizing the home multiple times during that period.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com