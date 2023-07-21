With the Sale of the Washington Commanders Complete, Magic Johnson Confirms Relocation, Renaming Are All ‘On the Table’

Major changes are already in the works for the Washington Commanders.

On Thursday, NFL owners unanimously approved the $6.05 billion purchase of the team, putting an end to the controversial tenure of former owner Dan Snyder. The new ownership group is led by Josh Harris — owner of the Philadelphia 76ers — and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Immediately after the purchase was finalized, speculation arose that this new era of the team could potentially come with a new name, look, and even destination.

Speaking with NBC’s Craig Melvin on TODAY, Johnson confirmed that the group is considering all of it.

“I think, Craig, everything’s on the table,” Johnson said, “especially after this year. We’ll see where we are with the name, but I can’t say (if the name will be changed) right now.”

Melvin then pointed out the fact that despite being known as the Washington Commanders, the team is headquartered in Virginia and plays at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. He asked Johnson if the group has given any thought to actually bringing the team to the nation’s capital.

“We’re gonna spend this year understanding what we have in place,” Johnson said. “And I’m sure that that’ll come up. The Commanders, the name of the team will come up eventually. But right now, we got enough work to do and that will keep us busy.”

The Washington Redskins changed its name after significant pushback from the Native American community, which claimed the term was offensive. In 2020, the team announced it would retired the name and became known as the Washington Football Team until landing on the Commanders ahead of the 2022-23 season. Now, it’s possible the team will have another new name for the 2024-25 season.

