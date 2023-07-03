WNBA Player Natasha Cloud Lights Twitter Ablaze With Criticisms of America: ‘We Are a Hateful Disappointment’

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud used the holiday weekend to criticize America with a lengthy series of tweets.

The WNBA player first shook the table on Friday, calling the country “trash in so many ways.”

“Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better,” she said, “we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.

“Black/brown communities & LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues (separately).”

The sentiment was inevitably met with a lot of backlash. Cloud, however, wasn’t phased and accused the opposition of being racist.

Then, she doubled down with more tweets.

“Imagine having all the power and resources to be great,” she said of the country. “I’m talking about everybody eats. Then imagine wasting it on hateful ideologies. Imagine weaponizing religion. That is America. We are a hateful disappointment. That’s the truth. We have the potential to be great.

“And we waste it. Waste it trying to control what we don’t understand.”

She expanded on her thoughts the next day.

“I’m blessed to travel the world for my career,” the 31-year-old said. “I’ve been in plenty of countries that I would have my human rights, healthcare, free/assisted schooling, don’t have to fear mass shootings or white supremacists, don’t have to be concerned about the highest maternal mortality rates. Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING.

“Cause these are things that America is capable of … and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other. America is a business.”

