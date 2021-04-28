The CDC eased its Covid guidelines for mask wearing Tuesday, announcing fully vaccinated people no longer need face coverings outdoors unless they’re in a large crowd. Fox Sports Radio host and Outkick founder Clay Travis says if you’re looking to the CDC for guidance, you’re a pathetic sheep.

“I gotta tell you something,” Travis begins. “If you have been not going outdoors, or you have been going outdoors wearing masks, and you’ve been waiting for the CDC to give you the OK to take your masks off, you are such a sheep, you disgust me. You are pathetic.”

Travis is not a medical expert, but the sports radio host has spent the last year as a ringleader for claiming the need to be cautionary with COVID-19 is overblown.

“If you are driving around in your car, by yourself, wearing a mask, you are a total loser,” Travis continued. “If you are sitting in the basement of your house after a year of this pandemic, still terrified of Covid, and you are under the age of 50, you basically have almost the same likelihood of getting murdered.”

“You know what the odds are of getting Covid if you’re under the age of 50? One in 50,000,” the Outkick founder added. “Putting that into context, that means if a stadium which seats 50,000 people were 100% full of people with COVID, everybody in the stadium had it, one of those people, if they were under the age of 50, would die. That’s insane.”

Travis’ example is a very understated view on the dangers of spreading COVID that doesn’t take into account people who might need a two-week hospital stay or leave the stadium with lifelong breathing problems as a souvenir. He did encourage people with underlying conditions to get vaccinated, but said if you’re young and healthy, “you should have been living your normal life for a long time.”

Watch above via, Outkick.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]