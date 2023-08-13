Just after Elon Musk declared himself ready to rumble within 24 hours, Mark Zuckerberg accused him of being unserious.

In a post to his Threads platform, the Meta CEO trashed Musk and accused him of playing games about their long-discussed potential MMA fight.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Zuckerberg’s comment comes on the heels of a screenshotted text exchange between the two tech titans — which was shared by Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson — in which Musk asked Zuckerberg if he would be up for a “practice bout” at his home in Palo Alto.

“Let’s fight in your octagon,” Musk said.

Zuckerberg told Musk, “If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete. I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this, and do it soon, or we should move on.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com