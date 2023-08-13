Elon Musk says he’s ready to rumble.

In a screenshotted text sent to his biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to an MMA fight on Monday. And — per the text — he’s even willing to cede the home octagon advantage.

“Wanna do a practice bout at your house next week?” Musk asked.

Zuckerberg — evidently sick of the runaround — essentially responded that it is time for Musk to put up or shut up.

“If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete,” Zuckerberg replied. “I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this, and do it soon, or we should move on.”

Musk then backed off his proposal for sparring and suggested they get right to the real thing.

“I will be in Palo Alto Monday,” Musk said — citing Zuckerberg’s area of residence. “Let’s fight in your octagon.”

In apparent effort to tamp down expectations, the chief of X — formerly known as Twitter — added, “I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with [scientist and podcaster] Lex Fridman.”

Talk of a fight between the two tech titans has been bubbling over for months. Last week, Musk said he may need surgery prior to the bout, due to injuries to his neck and upper back area. But evidently, that was all smoke… and Musk has now decided he wants the smoke from Zuckerberg.

