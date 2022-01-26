Dan Bongino Gets Permanent Ban from YouTube

YouTube permanently banned right-wing commentator Dan Bongino on Wednesday, reported The Hill.

A spokesperson for the video website told the publication, “When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension.”

About a couple weeks ago, Bongino was suspended by YouTube over allegedly spreading disinformation about the coronavirus. In response, Bongino railed against the website that included sending a nasty email to a “Coco” at the company.

According to The Hill:

Both of Bongino’s channels have been removed and he will not be able to create a new one in the future, the platform said. The YouTube spokesperson confirmed that attempts to make new channels “associated with his name” will also be denied. Bongino had announced in a video posted earlier this week that he was already planning on leaving YouTube, and the nearly 900,000 subscribers on his main channel, for good. He had previously pledged to do the same with Twitter over his unsubstantiated claims of anti-conservative bias on that platform, but ultimately returned to the service.

Bongino currently posts his videos to YouTube competitor Rumble.

In response to the ban, Bongino told Mediaite in an email, “Hilarious watching them try to save face after we told them to piss off. They’re claiming we ‘tried to evade suspension.’ Really? How? By posting a final video LITERALLY titled ‘Why I’m Leaving YouTube’? Comical to watch.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com