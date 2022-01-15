Dan Bongino Rages at ‘Big Tech Sh*thole’ YouTube for Suspending His Account: ‘Kiss My Ass’

Fox Nation and syndicated radio host Dan Bongino was suspended by Google’s YouTube under their Covid-19 misinformation policy on Friday and raged at the company on Twitter.

Bongino’s account was suspended for a week on a first strike offense for violating the company’s prohibition on claiming that masks are ineffective.

A spokesperson for YouTube told Forbes that the channel was also demonetized and removed from the company’s Partner Program for a month for “repeatedly violating our Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines on harmful and dangerous acts.”

Bongino’s channel has approximately 870,000 subscribers.

Following the suspension, his Bongino Report account on Twitter posted a screenshot of his angry email to YouTube seething over the incident and vowing to continue to violate the policy upon his account’s restoration.

“If I said I was surprised here I’d be lying,” said Bongino of being suspended. “We knew it was just a matter of time before the tyrannical, free-speech hating, bullshit, big tech shithole you work for, would try to silence us. I anxiously waited for this moment however, as I’ve said on my show many times.”

Bongino cited video sharing website Rumble, which is popular on the right as an alternative to YouTube, saying he has many more subscribers there. Bongino is an investor in Rumble, which is getting a lot of publicity on the right as a result of the suspension Bongino was “anxiously” awaiting.

BREAKING 🚨:

YouTube just suspended Dan’s channel for daring to question the mask fascists. I guess they were waiting for an apology from us. But that’s not quite how it worked out for them. Here’s Dan’s email to “Coco” at YouTube telling them to plant a big wet kiss on his ass pic.twitter.com/4yFeprnr3Y — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 14, 2022

“After your ‘suspension,’ I will immediately post content questioning why masks have been totally ineffective in stopping this pandemic,” said Bongino. “I dare you to do something about it.”

Presumably that something will be another suspension.

“Respectfully kiss my ass,” concluded Bongino.

In further tweets, the Bongino Report account tangled with liberals and media members reacting.

Yes! Please spread the word and make sure everyone knows YouTube can plant a BIG wet one on Dan’s ass. And be sure to check out Rumble, where Dan will be lighting YouTube on fire 🔥. https://t.co/2UhCKqvHDc — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 15, 2022

Thank you all! We kicked the shit out of YouTube today. We couldn’t be prouder to fight this fight with you. More big news this week on this victory. It was a good day. Goodnight! — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 15, 2022

Bongino has been in a fight with Cumulus Media over their mask policies for some time now, leaving his future with the radio giant “uncertain.”

