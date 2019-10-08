Tesla founder Elon Musk called himself a “f*cking idiot” after he called British diver Vernon Unsworth, who helped rescue a Thai football team from a flooded cave last year, a “pedo guy.”

According to Bloomberg, Musk declared in an email, “I’m a f*cking idiot,” and claimed his emails to a BuzzFeed reporter where he further attacked Unsworth were “one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done” which “couldn’t come at a worse time.”

Following Musk’s bizarre “pedo” comments, Musk’s consultant Juleanna Glover told the tech billionaire, “We just need to kill this nonsense speculation around your mental state.”

What followed was Musk’s extremely popular appearance on comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan’s Joe Rogan Experience, where Musk famously smoked marijuana on air.

Musk had made the comments about Unsworth after the diver had rejected Musk’s offer to provide a submarine for the cave rescue attempt, describing it as a “PR stunt.”

“He can stick his submarine where it hurts. It just had absolutely no chance of working… It wouldn’t have made the first fifty meters into the cave,” Unsworth remarked at the time.

As well as calling him a “pedo guy,” Musk went on to call Unsworth a “child rapist,” and was sued for the comments.

