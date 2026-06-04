‘You’re in Charge!’ House Democrat Presses Defiant Scott Bessent on DOGE’s Handling of Private Data

Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) clashed with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at a Thursday House hearing where she pressed Bessent on DOGE’s “unprecedented” access to Americans’ private data.

At the hearing, DelBene blasted the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) effort as a “massive failure” and accused Bessent of not putting proper “safeguards” in place to protect sensitive data that he authorized DOGE employees to review.

She said:

DOGE staffers also abused their position to gain access to taxpayer-sensitive private data. Mr. Secretary, on January 31, 2025, you personally granted DOGE access to one of the Treasury Department’s payment systems at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service. This database houses Americans’ most sensitive data, including Social Security numbers and bank account information. Shortly after, my colleagues and I requested the GAO review DOGE’s unprecedented access to this critical payment system. GAO completed that report last month.

DelBene said that review found that a DOGE employee was “inadvertently granted temporary access to create, modify, and delete data from the payment system.”

“Mr. Secretary, you failed to impose basic safeguards that left millions of Americans personal data vulnerable to unauthorized access and abuse. And so my question for you is, do you take responsibility for that? And if so what specific measures, if any, have you taken afterwards to protect the affected individual’s data and rebuild confidence in your department’s handling of sensitive information?” the congresswoman asked Bessent.

“Again, would you care to look up, what does inadvertent mean?” Bessent asked.

“You’re in charge! You are responsible for this,” DelBene said after some crosstalk about the definition of the word “inadvertent.”

DelBene pressed Bessent on whether he takes “responsibility” for the incident.

“I will take responsibility—” Bessent began as DelBene jumped back in.

“Okay, and then, what has been done to make sure that can never happen again?” she asked.

“Congresswoman, it was read only. They had no ability to edit,” Bessent said.

“What has happened to make sure that never happens again?” DelBene asked.

“Just as we have at the IRS, we have tightened up all protocols on systems,” Bessent said.

“I guess that’s not very specific,” DelBene commented.

The lawmaker and Bessent also clashed when she brought up a DOGE staffer and USAID.

DelBene said:

We also found that a DOJ staffer sent an unencrypted file containing USAID payment information and individuals’ names to external DOJ personnel at the General Services Administration. Soon after it was reported no disciplinary action was taken despite the employees’ failure to protect federal and non-federal employees’ sensitive personal data and comply with security requirements. So again, Mr. Secretary, when employees who violate IT security rules are not held accountable. What does that message send to agents and why don’t you hold someone accountable?

Bessent was thrown for a loop by the question.

“Why are you bringing up USAID with me?” he asked.

DelBene said it was because it was in regards to “payment information” that he would be in charge of.

“USAID, I do not oversee. I wear many hats in this administration,” Bessent said.

“And this is a file containing payment information. Are you not in charge also of the Treasury?” DelBene asked.

“USAID has nothing to do with us,” Bessent said.

“But payment information has nothing to do with it?” DelBene asked.

“It was not sourced at the Treasury. Why are you bringing this up with me?” Bessent said as DelBene moved back to the DOGE data access review.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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