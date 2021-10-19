Facebook Reportedly Will Change Its Company Name and the Twitterverse Has Some Thoughts

On Tuesday night The Verge reported that Facebook will rebrand its company name by the end of the month.

“The coming name change, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th, but could unveil sooner, is meant to signal the tech giant’s ambition to be known for more than social media and all the ills that entail,” said the report, citing a source with direct knowledge.

Facebook’s website and app are expected to retain the name, and exist alongside Instagram, Whatsapp, and other properties of the company. The change appears similar to Google’s rebrand in 2015 when it created the umbrella company, Alphabet.

In response people on Twitter – that other social media platform – had some thoughts:

Yeah, a new name should fix it https://t.co/KQor0H14Ak — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 20, 2021

CONGRESS [angrily]: You've got a lot to answer for, Facebook! BACEFOOK [wearing fake mustache and VR headset]: Who? https://t.co/BgH5VOdNjT — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) October 20, 2021

name it Hooli or dissolve the company https://t.co/DYz8bkkkGp — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 20, 2021

Take it back to the roots and rebrand as Hot Or Not. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 20, 2021

That should do it https://t.co/1VDHISOOYA — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) October 20, 2021

Bracing myself for what will surely be a hilariously stupid new name https://t.co/c1GsxUCSDw — Jathan Sadowski (@jathansadowski) October 20, 2021

Just call it "Your timeline won't make any chronological sense and will show you ads for things you've only mentioned, not actually searched for yet on your phone"

Or, The Facebook. https://t.co/r2kry7MVNd — Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWJBF) October 20, 2021

What’s that about lipstick on a pig? 🐷 💄 https://t.co/698uXvzALH — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) October 20, 2021

It’s what all the popular non-evil companies do! Like when Philip Morris became Altria, or Blackwater rebranded as Xe! https://t.co/XgeLCEKTzs — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 20, 2021

Taking a page out of the Big Tobacco playbook will really help with the "we're not bad for your health" messaging https://t.co/djtdfKqFk4 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 20, 2021

