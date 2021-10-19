Facebook Reportedly Will Change Its Company Name and the Twitterverse Has Some Thoughts
On Tuesday night The Verge reported that Facebook will rebrand its company name by the end of the month.
“The coming name change, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th, but could unveil sooner, is meant to signal the tech giant’s ambition to be known for more than social media and all the ills that entail,” said the report, citing a source with direct knowledge.
Facebook’s website and app are expected to retain the name, and exist alongside Instagram, Whatsapp, and other properties of the company. The change appears similar to Google’s rebrand in 2015 when it created the umbrella company, Alphabet.
In response people on Twitter – that other social media platform – had some thoughts:
