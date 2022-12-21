FBI Blasts ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Behind Twitter Files, Claim There’s Nothing To See In Communications

The FBI released a statement on Wednesday responding to Elon Musk’s Twitter Files, blasting the journalists publishing the revelations as “conspiracy theorists.”

Fox News host Sandra Smith read the statement on America Reports on Wednesday. The statement follows the latest Twitter Files showing internal communications that reveal an alleged active relationship with government officials to promote propaganda accounts as part of “psyop” campaigns and suppressing the infamous Hunter Biden laptop story.

The FBI said in their statement that the communications from the Twitter Files showing the social media platform working hand-in-hand with the FBI shows nothing out of the ordinary and is merely an example of how the government agency tries to protect companies and their customers.

The FBI said:

The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public. It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.

The Intercept’s Lee Fang released new Twitter Files this week, revealing that Twitter allegedly “gave approval & special protection to the U.S. military’s online psychological influence ops” despite publicly saying they were actively working against such efforts. Twitter would prioritize fake accounts meant to spread messages globally, according to the documents.

Michael Shellenberger also recently released Twitter Files related to the Hunter Biden story, showing the FBI working to discredit the story and keep Twitter from it being spread on the platform.

“What I quickly put together is a pattern where it appears that FBI agents, along with former FBI agents within the company, were engaged in a disinformation campaign aimed at top Twitter and Facebook executives, as well as at top news organization executives to basically prepare them, prime them, get them set up to dismiss Hunter Biden information when it would be released,” Shellenberger said this week.

Watch above via Fox News

