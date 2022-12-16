Fox News Poll Shows 15-Point Swing in Unfavorability Rating of Twitter

A Fox News poll showed a 15-point swing in Twitter’s unfavorability rating.

A Dec. 9-12 poll showed 54 percent of registered voters having an unfavorable opinion of Twitter, compared to 39 percent in April 2018.

The latest poll showed 38 percent of registered voters having a favorable opinion of Twitter, a 1 percentage-point increase from the 2018 poll. Additionally, 8 percent couldn’t rate, a 16-point swing from the other poll.

The poll comes as Twitter Elon Musk has come under fire for suspending journalists on Thursday including left-wing independent journalist Aaron Rupar, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, CNN’s Donnie O’Sullivan, VOA’s Steve Herman, former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, The Intercept’s Micah Lee, and Mashable’s Matt Binder. Musk’s justification for the banning was the sharing of an account he banned that tracked Musk’s private jet – even though the tracking was based on publicly-available information.

“Harwell was banished from Twitter without warning, process or explanation, following the publications of his accurate reporting about Musk,” said Post executive editor Sally Buzbee in a statement. “Our journalist should be reinstated immediately.”

“Tonight’s suspension of the Twitter accounts of a number of prominent journalists, including The New York Times’s Ryan Mac, is questionable and unfortunate,” Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander told his own publication. “Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred. We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action.”

