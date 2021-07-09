J.D. Vance Criticizes Twitter For Banning White Supremacist Nick Fuentes, Gets Immediately Roasted

White nationalists on Twitter were dealt a blow on Friday when the platform permanently suspended the account of Nick Fuentes for presumably doing Nick Fuentes things such as denying the Holocaust and endorsing Jim Crow segregation.

For many, Twitter’s efforts to rid its platform of this kind of vile stuff is a welcome development. But to Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the suspension is just another example of Big Tech overreach:

Nick Fuentes has been a giant troll (and IMO dishonest) in his attacks against me. Don’t care. Tech companies control what we’re allowed to say in our own country. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/lmSSzsDnxx — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 9, 2021

Vance, the author of the bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy has come under fire from some conservatives over his past statements opposing Donald Trump. Recently, it was revealed he deleted some tweets critical of Trump from 2016. In one, he called Trump “reprehensible.”

In response to his tweet about Fuentes, Vance was widely torched on Twitter.

Imagine having to deflect about a white supremacist Holocaust denier like Fuentes (just a “troll”) in order to make your lame, kissing-Trump’s-ass argument about unconstitutionally trying to control tech companies.

Maybe Vance can write an elegy for “shame” soon. https://t.co/EMg12nUitf — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 9, 2021

Vance contends that Twitter should be forced to publish Fuentes’ rants, including his exhortation that “people have got to get racist.” Vance, a Yale Law School graduate, knows that forcing a person to speak is a violation of the First Amendment, but says he “Do[esn’t] care.” https://t.co/uFs9rw4WCr — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) July 9, 2021

Rushing to the aid/defense of someone who has denied the Holocaust… imagine…if…Ilhan…Omar… did… this (which she wouldn’t btw!) https://t.co/lQxBRDFRnq — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 9, 2021

Can someone please reconcile how these capitalist heroes keep trying to dictate how private companies can operate? https://t.co/biXGW7A7cx — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 9, 2021

The MAGA crew has a lot of sniveling disingenuous cry babies but @JDVance1 maybe the most pathetic among them. https://t.co/rokxsEwitU — Mac Brandt (@MacBrandt) July 9, 2021

Every day brings a new reason to be glad I didn’t listen to people who told me to take this person seriously. https://t.co/E99eOGHJFw — Jacob Grier (@jacobgrier) July 9, 2021

Private platforms where you agree to follow the “house rules” or be asked to leave. I really don’t see the problem. If you are in a restaurant and you cuss and scream, they will ask you to leave. That doesn’t violate anything. https://t.co/t1FqbQ1tsx — Robert Garrett Williams (@Williams4TN) July 9, 2021

Thank you for your courage in defending the rights of Holocaust-denying white supremacists to spread their ideology through private platforms, sir. https://t.co/1prR6BNqQI — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) July 9, 2021

He can go to Gab. White supremacists and Holocaust deniers are welcome there. Twitter isn’t stopping him from saying a single thing. https://t.co/dgF5PQeove — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 9, 2021

When they came after the holocaust deniers, I said nothing. Because I was okay with them coming after the holocaust deniers. https://t.co/2Ml30yxJRC — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 9, 2021

A nazi troll getting banned? I'm sorry, I thought this private website was America. — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) July 9, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com