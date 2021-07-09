J.D. Vance Criticizes Twitter For Banning White Supremacist Nick Fuentes, Gets Immediately Roasted

By Michael Luciano
Jul 9th, 2021, 4:05 pm
 

JD Vance

White nationalists on Twitter were dealt a blow on Friday when the platform permanently suspended the account of Nick Fuentes for presumably doing Nick Fuentes things such as denying the Holocaust and endorsing Jim Crow segregation.

For many, Twitter’s efforts to rid its platform of this kind of vile stuff is a welcome development. But to Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the suspension is just another example of Big Tech overreach:

Vance, the author of the bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy has come under fire from some conservatives over his past statements opposing Donald Trump. Recently, it was revealed he deleted some tweets critical of Trump from 2016. In one, he called Trump “reprehensible.”

In response to his tweet about Fuentes, Vance was widely torched on Twitter.

