JD Vance Claims Iranian Officials Are Negotiating With the U.S. – After They Pulled Out of Talks

Vice President JD Vance either broke some news on Monday or told a whopper about talks between Iran and the U.S.

Last week, Iran suspended talks with the U.S., citing Israel’s ongoing invasion of Lebanon, which they have insisted must end as part of any deal that would bring about the war between Iran and the U.S.

“The Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators,’” an Iranian news agency reported last week, indicating that all communications had ceased between the two sides. Since then, the U.S. and Iran have continued sporadic exchanges of fire, despite the so-called ceasefire that is in effect. In response to the launch of the war, which began in February with U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a spike in energy prices.

On Monday, Vance gave an interview to Jesse Watters Primetime, where he claimed that not only are Iranian officials in talks with the U.S., but that they are “putting some real things on the table”:

I don’t assume that anybody’s acting in good faith. Obviously, we’ve been very involved in these negotiations. We’re going to take the attitude of accomplish the president’s mission but verify over the long-term that the Iranians are keeping their end of the bargain. It’s a tall order. But it’s one that the president has put us in a good position to achieve, because let’s be honest. The Iranians don’t want this war to continue. It’s not in their best interests. And I think they’re coming to the table, putting some real things on the table. We’re of course going verify it, but if we get to this deal, it’s going to be a home run for the American people.

On Monday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and main negotiator, said that the U.S. is “neither seeking a ceasefire nor seeking dialogue.”

Polls have consistently shown that Trump’s war is widely unpopular, with 64% saying that attacking Iran was the wrong decision. Meanwhile, 65% disapprove of Trump’s handling of the issue.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!