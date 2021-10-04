Facebook and Instagram are starting to come back online after being down for several hours.

The social media services suffered outages starting minutes before noon on the east coast. People started to notice the services coming back for them in the 5 and 6 pm hours.

It’s still unclear what exactly happened, but the New York Times reported that a team of employees was sent to Facebook’s data center to try a “manual reset” to fix things.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

