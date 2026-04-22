Indian Man Made Enough Money for Med School After Tricking ‘Dumb’ Republicans Into Thinking He Was a Blonde MAGA Influencer

A blonde MAGA influencer with more than 10,000 followers was revealed on Tuesday to be the work of an Indian man, who boasted about making enough money for medical school after tricking “super dumb” Republicans with AI-generated images.

The Indian man, who asked Wired not to publish his real name in an effort to avoid “jeopardizing his medical career and immigration status,” told the magazine that he decided to invent blonde, female MAGA influencer “Emily Hart” after Google’s Gemini AI assistant told him that targeting conservatives would be a “cheat code” to success.

True to Gemini’s advice, the fake profile was immediately successful, amassing more than 10,000 followers on Instagram in just a single month after its Indian creator posted AI-generated images of “Emily” wearing patriotic bikinis and “Make America Great Again” hats with conservative captions.

“Every day I’d write something pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-abortion, anti-woke, and anti-immigration,” the man boasted. “Every Reel I posted was getting 3 million views, 5 million views, 10 million views. The algorithm loved it.”

Many of Emily’s supporters reportedly paid to subscribe to “her” account on the OnlyFans competitor Fanvue, which contained AI-generated nude photos, and also bought conservative merchandise, including a t-shirt which read, “PTSD: Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats” – allowing the Indian national to put himself through medical school.

“I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student,” he told Wired. “In India, even in professional jobs, you can’t make this amount of money. I haven’t seen any easier way to make money online.”

After the fake influencer became a highly profitable endeavor for her creator, he decided to make another fake account targeting liberals on social media. This effort was short-lived, however, as the Indian national said Democrats were less “dumb” and susceptible to “AI slop.”

“Democrats know that it’s AI slop, so they don’t engage as much,” he said. “The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it.”

Liberals were still ultimately useful in promoting the fake conservative influencer, however, as their angry political comments on “her” posts would only work to boost their reach – making it easier to pull in more conservatives from the algorithm.

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