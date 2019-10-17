Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempted to persuade the audience during a speech at Georgetown University Thursday that tech regulation would result in a crackdown on free speech.

The Facebook CEO also stated that his platform “would stand up” to any potential government policies that would threaten it.

“The impulse is to pull back from free expression,” Zuckerberg claimed. “We are at a crossroads. We can either stand for free expression… or we can decide the cost is simply too great. We must continue to stand for free expression.”

“I don’t think most people want to live in a world where you can only post things that tech companies judge to be 100 percent true,” the Facebook CEO continued.

In an attempt to lead the national conversation away from state tech regulation, Zuckerberg pointed out, “If another nation’s platforms set the rules, our nation’s discourse could be set by a completely different set of values.”

“We should be proactive and write policies that help free expression triumph around the world,” he said, adding at another point in the speech, “Increasingly, we’re seeing countries try to impose their speech restrictions beyond their country… This is incredibly problematic and troubling.”

In response to two different audience remarks that Facebook both censors conservatives and shouldn’t be performing outreach to conservative leaders, Zuckerberg joked, “I think it would be hard to be biased against both sides.”

After being asked a question about 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) pledge to breakup Big Tech companies if she becomes president, Zuckerberg reportedly noted, “Of course we’ll stand up for ourselves and for what we believe is right.”

