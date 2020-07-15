comScore

Twitter Locks Verified Accounts After Hackers Target Prominent Users

By Josh FeldmanJul 15th, 2020, 8:08 pm

In response to hackers targeting prominent accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, and others, Twitter — as users immediately noticed — locked verified accounts.

As of this posting, Twitter is mostly just unverified users (a.k.a. users without the “blue checkmark”) mocking the disappearance of verified accounts. Verified accounts can still retweet posts, but cannot post on their own.

For example:

The fact that so many prominent accounts were targeted is an incredibly serious security issue. Twitter support said earlier tonight, “We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience.”

While verified accounts have been locked, some reporters have gone to backup accounts that haven’t been verified to continue tweeting, like NBC News’ Ben Collins:

