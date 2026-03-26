‘Raging Antisemitism’ and ‘Pornography’: Conservative Radio Star Erick Erickson GOES OFF on Elon Musk’s ‘Special Hell’

In a new Substack post on Thursday, conservative commentator Erick Erickson torched Elon Musk over the direction of X since Musk bought it in 2022 and gave it its current name the following year.

After rattling off three examples of anti-American and anti-Israeli propaganda making the rounds on the social media site, Erickson mused that:

Elon Musk took over Twitter, ridiculously changing its name to the single letter of the alphabet most associated with pornography, adjusted the algorithm away from the Left’s preferences, but then opened the door to AI slop, ever increasing misinformation, and raging antisemitism. On a daily basis, accounts drop AI generated videos seeking to mislead people. Tel Aviv has been leveled by Iran two dozen times in the past four weeks and anything that offends the Left is a genocide. Insanity runs rampant. People who want to be informed are, instead, misled. Twitter has been exploited by monetized accounts seeking profit from outrage and by misinformation campaigns seeking to undermine a war effort against the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

“It is troubling in itself, but as we advance to Holy Week, there is something more problematic. Many of the people advancing the nonsense, the antisemitism, the conspiracies, and the lies also chant ‘Christ is King.’ Because they are presumed to be on the ‘right’ side, those who know better stay silent,” he continued. “Having influencers hold themselves out as Christians while advancing poisonous antisemitism, conspiracy theories, misinformation, and lies harms the Christian witness. How can someone believe the Gospel shared by someone who believes Candace Owens’ conspiracy theory on Charlie Kirk? How can someone believe ‘American Christian’ Ethan Levins on the Gospel when he spreads disinformation online?”

“If a Christian truly believes Christ has risen, they need to speak up against those who would co-opt the faith for a political enterprise. Twitter is its own special hell and those who pronounce ‘Christ is King’ while spreading conspiracy theories will, eventually, discover the real one,” concluded Erickson.

Musk and X aren’t the only right-wing figure and institution to come into Erickson’s crosshairs in recent days, as he’s also unleashed on Matt Schlapp, Steve Bannon, CPAC, TPUSA, and Pam Bondi.

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